Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 279.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,351,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 440,964 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.