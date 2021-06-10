Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $330,525,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

