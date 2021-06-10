Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.