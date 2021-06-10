Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,978 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 760.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.