MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.82. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MOFG traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,955. The stock has a market cap of $482.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,967 shares of company stock valued at $61,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

