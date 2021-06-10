Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 34,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 89,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

MIST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.90.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

