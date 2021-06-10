MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $77.60 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $77.60 million and approximately $232,249.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $7.22 or 0.00019719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00461883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003792 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01245691 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,742,222 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

