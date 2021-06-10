Mina Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00007514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $415.74 million and $18.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 152,164,152 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

