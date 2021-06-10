Minereum (MNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $34,513.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.41 or 0.00854376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.51 or 0.08506600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,417,968 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

