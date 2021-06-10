Minerva Advisors LLC Buys 20,663 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products accounts for 2.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 5.43% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

USAP traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

