Minerva Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Thryv accounts for 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Thryv worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,361,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $225,036.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 357,048 shares of company stock worth $7,206,092. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

