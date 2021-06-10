Minerva Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Saga Communications makes up approximately 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 2.82% of Saga Communications worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saga Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saga Communications during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44 million, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

