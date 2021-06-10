Minerva Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,820 shares during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals comprises about 2.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USLM traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.80. 3,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093. The stock has a market cap of $801.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.62. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

