Minerva Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,039,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,000. Williams Industrial Services Group comprises 3.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.87% of Williams Industrial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLMS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 370,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,488. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of 188.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

