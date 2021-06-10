Minerva Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Investors Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.79. 27,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,910. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

