Minerva Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. Computer Task Group makes up about 6.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.66% of Computer Task Group worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,407. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

