Minerva Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America accounts for 1.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.77% of FreightCar America worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RAIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,615. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

