Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 10,003 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Century Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Century Bancorp worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,893,564.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,439 shares of company stock worth $419,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $114.37. 11,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $636.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

