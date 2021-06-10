Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 73,033 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,033 shares during the quarter. Escalade makes up 4.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.65% of Escalade worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Escalade in the first quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Escalade by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Escalade in the first quarter worth $107,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis lifted their price target on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

