MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) One Day Volume Hits $226.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $476,472.19 and $226.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,644.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.38 or 0.06727855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.12 or 0.01640411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00450860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00158546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.33 or 0.00715878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00451699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00368947 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

