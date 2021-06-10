Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,113.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $341.60 or 0.00928796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $50,113.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00200651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.01283832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.77 or 1.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,383 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

