Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $17.72 or 0.00048665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $19.91 million and $254.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.04 or 0.01296562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,484.56 or 1.00212191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

