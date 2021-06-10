Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $34.00 million and $157,479.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $26.41 or 0.00071418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00184811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00199464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.01303126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.61 or 0.99474364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,287,454 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

