Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $492.69 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $492.69 or 0.01344518 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and $77,680.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00183443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00198747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.53 or 0.01308597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,795.85 or 1.00413331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 62,002 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.