Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,765. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,029,080 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.