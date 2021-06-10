Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

