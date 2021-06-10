Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $133,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

SPGI stock opened at $384.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

