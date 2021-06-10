Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Cigna worth $89,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $242.01 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

