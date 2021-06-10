Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of Peloton Interactive worth $87,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares worth $80,530,619. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

