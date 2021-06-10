Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $109.75 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.38% of First Republic Bank worth $109,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $195.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

