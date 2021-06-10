Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $120.76 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 224,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $120,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 80.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 97,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $123.11 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

