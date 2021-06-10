Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $74.78 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,197 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $74,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $94.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

