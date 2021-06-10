Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $93.39 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $93,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

LIN stock opened at $290.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.50. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.