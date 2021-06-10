Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $77,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

NYSE DE opened at $349.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

