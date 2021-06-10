MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.53 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $392.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

