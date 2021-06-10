Mixin (XIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,971.00

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $197.60 million and $19,971.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $352.38 or 0.00949948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.