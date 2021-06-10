MixMarvel (MIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.98 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 10% lower against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $465,717.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,280,800,945 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.