MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Peter Connell Purchases 300 Shares

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Shares of MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.45. The company has a market capitalization of £84.17 million and a PE ratio of -13.03.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

