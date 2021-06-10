Moeda Loyalty Points Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.