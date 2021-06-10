Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.18. 132,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,942,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several research firms recently commented on MOMO. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.