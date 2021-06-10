MonaCoin Price Tops $1.93 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $126.96 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00005338 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,182.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.96 or 0.06679844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00459346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01630273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00156726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.82 or 0.00693208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00450242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00364793 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

