Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,423.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $34,423.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

