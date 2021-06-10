MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0084 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $5,293.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024175 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002967 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00167061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,314,717 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.