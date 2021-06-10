MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $529,372.52 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,211,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.52. 1,027,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.