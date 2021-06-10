Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 233,228 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,228 shares during the period. Proofpoint comprises 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Proofpoint worth $84,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFPT. JMP Securities upped their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,817 shares of company stock worth $1,259,817 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.82. 31,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

