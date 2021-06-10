Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 5,739 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 179,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 463,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $40.54. 1,060,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

