Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 96,416 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,416 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $76,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.50. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $197.26 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

