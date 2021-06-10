Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $15.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.24. 63,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

