Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $114.19 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,724 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $114,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $529.69. The company had a trading volume of 108,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.37 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

