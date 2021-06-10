Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $53.02 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.81. 106,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,307. The firm has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

